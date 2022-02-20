Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has once again expressed his disappointment at the government’s failure to ensure justice for the Easter Sunday attack victims.

Addressing a book launch on Saturday (Feb. 19), the cardinal stressed that it is obvious the government is concealing the truth behind the attack, while protecting higher-ups in the police and the government.

He added that the Catholic community has now lost the trust placed in the government as well.

“Intelligence officials and top-ranking police officers knew that this attack would happen. We have evidence to that end, and it is there in the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI).”

The government and the Attorney General’s Department have hidden the evidence given before the PCoI, the Cardinal alleged.

“We have requested those volumes in writing and we have asked them to make us aware. But this government and the previous government have taken steps to conceal those volumes from us, without considering out requests. We are faced with a question on revealing the truth about these people, based on the basis of the PCoI report.”

When the PCoI report clearly says that certain persons knew of an impending attack and did not take action to prevent it, while recommending action against them, what is happening now is the Attorney General and his department’s questionable behaviour is preventing justice, the Cardinal said further, expressing deep disappointment in this regard.

He also said this government has not fulfilled any of the promises given to the people.

“Cases have been filed against those who have had indirect dealings with Zahran Hashim, however, we do not know whether those are done properly.”

The Cardinal went on to state that this government has made a mockery out of the judicial process by protecting and granting promotions to government leaders, senior intelligence and police officials who knew that this attack would happen.

“We need to believe that justice will prevail under a government that will come to power in the future when we are gone.”