Six Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy has seized an Indian dhow with 06 Indian fishermen onboard while poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The apprehension was made in seas northwest of the Kovilan Lighthouse, Jaffna during a patrol in the wee hours of Saturday (19).

The apprehension was made during a patrol carried out by a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Northern Naval Command in seas northwest of the Kovilan Lighthouse.

Accordingly, the Navy took hold of the Indian dhow with 06 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters, via the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The operation was conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols and arrangements are being made to hand over the Indian poaching dhow and fishermen held in the operation to relevant authorities, the navy said.

Sri Lanka Navy said it has been conducting regular patrols and operations to curb illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters, considering the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters on the local fishing community and the sustainability of fishery resources of Sri Lanka.

Including the dhow seized in this patrol, the Navy has intercepted 06 Indian fishing vessels with 29 fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters, thus far in the month of February 2022.