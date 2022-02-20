Four arrested in Kaduwela over organised crime

Kaduwela Police have arrested four suspects connected to organised criminal activities carried out in several areas while two hand grenades have also been taken into custody.

The arrested suspects are involved in various crimes committed in Gothatuwa, Maharagama, Kaduwela and Kahathuduwa police areas.

The suspects are between the ages of 21 – 43 years while they are residents of Maththegoda.

Police have taken into custody four motorcycles stolen by the accused, a three-wheeler, a mobile phone, an air rifle used to threaten and scare people when committing their crimes, a locally-manufactured hand grenade and a foreign-made grenade found in the possession of the suspects.

The arrestees have been linked to crimes such as abducting individuals and attempting to seek ransom money, gold chain snatching and thefts and other criminal activities.

One of the arrested suspects had been wanted for stabbing and causing serious injuries to a Buddhist monk in the Koswatte police area in the Chilaw division.

The suspects were produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court yesterday (19) and three of them were remanded until March 04 while the other was ordered released on a personal bond of Rs. 1 million.

Kaduwela Police are conducting further investigations.