Presidential Secretariat undergoes structural changes for an efficient service

February 20, 2022   02:35 pm

With the appointment of Mr. Gamini Senarath as the Secretary to the President, several structural changes are reportedly being made to make the work of the Presidential Secretariat more efficient.

New officers have been appointed to positions in units that serve the people directly, including the President’s Fund and the Public Relations Unit, according to the President’s Media Division.

“It should be noted that with the appointment of a new Secretary to the President, some social media outlets have tried to misinterpret the administrative changes being made using personal names, which are misleading,” the PMD statement said.

