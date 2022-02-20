Health expert warns of dangers posed by Omicron variant

February 20, 2022   04:18 pm

Sri Lankan health experts warn that patients with chronic diseases and other complications should be concerned about the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. 

The Head of the Health Ministry’s integrated home-based care programme, Consultant Family Physician Dr. Malkanthi Galhena stated that presently most families have more than one person infected with the Omicron variant.

She stated that they have received information that even patients with complications and chronic illnesses stay at home because the symptoms of Omicron are not too serious or worrying. 

Dr.  Galhena emphasized that this is a very dangerous situation because even though the symptoms of the Omicron variant are minimal, people with chronic diseases, especially those who have not taken the booster dose, can be at risk for the most serious complications. 

“If there are such patients, it is essential that you see a doctor as soon as the symptoms appear,” she urged.

