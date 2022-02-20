Circular to be issued on using electricity and fuel sparingly

The Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government says that a circular is to be issued instructing government institutions and departments to take steps to use electricity and fuel sparingly.

Secretary to the ministry, Mr. J.J. Rathansiri said that the relevant circular will be issued tomorrow (February 21).

The instructions to use electricity and fuel sparingly are reportedly being issued at the request of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), in light of the prevailing power crisis in the country.

State institutions and departments are to be instructed to minimize the use of air conditioners and unnecessary lights as much as possible while they are also to be advised not to use government vehicles for non-essential journeys.