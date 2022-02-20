Britains Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID

Britains Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID

February 20, 2022   05:47 pm

(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace said. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said.

Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.

The health of the queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.

Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Decision taken on scheduled power cuts

Decision taken on scheduled power cuts

Decision taken on scheduled power cuts

National grid loses 370 MW of electricity as two plants shut down

National grid loses 370 MW of electricity as two plants shut down

Views expressed on current situation in the country

Views expressed on current situation in the country

This has become a country where people cannot live - Sarath Fonseka

This has become a country where people cannot live - Sarath Fonseka

Nalinda Jayatissa on the lack of collective responsibility in the govt

Nalinda Jayatissa on the lack of collective responsibility in the govt

We fired the first shot to win the economic war  Pavithra Wanniarachchi

We fired the first shot to win the economic war  Pavithra Wanniarachchi

Patients with chronic diseases warned over dangers of Omicron variant

Patients with chronic diseases warned over dangers of Omicron variant

Deputy Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Province ceremonially appointed

Deputy Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Province ceremonially appointed