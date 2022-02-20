Power cuts only in Southern Province tomorrow - PUCSL

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that a scheduled power cut of around one to one-and-a-half hours would likely be imposed only within the Southern Province tomorrow (21).

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake says that there would be no need for power cuts in other areas tomorrow (21) due to sufficient fuel reserves and funds being allocated.

Speaking at a press briefing today (20), he said that based on the data received this morning it was understood that a power cut of around 4-5 hours would have to be imposed tomorrow.

He said that they therefore acted immediately and informed all institutions and political authorities that under the existing situation the country would have to go for a massive power cut tomorrow.

However, he said that situation has changed now as they were able to find the required fuel reserves and funds.

“But we will have to go for a power cut in the Southern Province for about one to one-and-a-half hours.” The reason for this, he said, is due to water levels of reservoirs such as Samanalawewa, Castlereigh, Maussakelle dropping rapidly.

Therefore, a power cut is expected to be imposed tomorrow only in the Southern Province, he said, adding that the exact scheduled would be announced before 12 noon tomorrow.

He said that they have enough of generators, but they were not able to procure the required amount of diesel, naphtha and furnace oil. However, this situation was resolved after speaking with the Governor of the Central Bank, the Treasury Secretary, the Chairman and Managing Director of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and acquiring the required fuel reserves and funds.

He said the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the PUCSL were able to resolve the matter with great effort and thereby avoid going for a very long power cut.