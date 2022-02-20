Sri Lanka reports 1,231 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed anther 25 coronavirus related deaths for February 19, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus pandemic to 15,994.

The deaths reported today includes 08 males and 17 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information.

Twelve of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years while the reaming 13 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry says that another 1,231 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 within today (20).

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country to 636,837 while presently approximately 23,725 infected patients are undergoing treatment island-wide.