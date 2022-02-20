Sri Lanka reports 1,231 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths

Sri Lanka reports 1,231 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths

February 20, 2022   08:05 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed anther 25 coronavirus related deaths for February 19, pushing the country’s death toll due to the virus pandemic to 15,994.

The deaths reported today includes 08 males and 17 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information. 

Twelve of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years while the reaming 13 are in the age group of 60 years and above.  

Meanwhile the Health Ministry says that another 1,231 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 within today (20).

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country to 636,837 while presently approximately 23,725 infected patients are undergoing treatment island-wide. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Power cuts only imposed in Southern Provinces tomorrow

Power cuts only imposed in Southern Provinces tomorrow

Power cuts only imposed in Southern Provinces tomorrow

State Minister admits that commodity prices have risen sharply

State Minister admits that commodity prices have risen sharply

No shortage of fertilizer again  S.M. Chandrasena

No shortage of fertilizer again  S.M. Chandrasena

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.20

Govt is like a trolley carrying a patient  Anura Kumara

Govt is like a trolley carrying a patient  Anura Kumara

'Cultural Saubagya' concert and exhibition

'Cultural Saubagya' concert and exhibition

COVID: Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly in Sri Lanka

COVID: Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly in Sri Lanka

Catholic committee want cases filed against former President and SIS Chief

Catholic committee want cases filed against former President and SIS Chief