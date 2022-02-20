PUCSL approves request for island-wide power cuts tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved scheduled power cuts for tomorrow (Feb. 21) on the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), due to inadequate electricity generation.

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that one-hour rotational power cuts will be imposed between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. tomorrow in all areas except for the Southern Province.

He said that three-hour power cuts will be imposed in the Southern Province between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

Earlier today, the PUCSL had said that a scheduled power cut of around one to one-and-a-half hours would likely be imposed only within the Southern Province tomorrow (21).

It had said that there would be no need for power cuts in other areas tomorrow (21) due to sufficient fuel reserves and funds being allocated.

Speaking at reporters earlier today (20), the PUCSL chairman said that based on the data received this morning it was understood that a power cut of around 4-5 hours would have to be imposed tomorrow and that however the situation had changed as they were able to find the required fuel reserves and funds.

“But we will have to go for a power cut in the Southern Province for about one to one-and-a-half hours.” The reason for this, he said, was due to water levels of reservoirs such as Samanalawewa, Castlereigh, Maussakelle dropping rapidly.