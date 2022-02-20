The 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is scheduled to take place from 28 February to 1 April, 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the Session the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will present a written update on Sri Lanka to the Council and there will be an Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka on 3 March, 2022.

Foreign Minister Prof G.L. Peiris will lead the Sri Lanka Delegation to the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, the Foreign Ministry said today.

During the visit the Foreign Minister will address the High Level Segment of the 49th Session of the Council and thereafter speak at the Interactive Dialogue on Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to have meetings with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other dignitaries during his visit, the release said.