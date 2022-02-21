Showers expected in several provinces today

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in the Eastern Province today.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.