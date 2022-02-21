Sri Lankas daily fuel demand continues to rise

Sri Lankas daily fuel demand continues to rise

February 21, 2022   10:40 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that the country’s daily fuel requirement has increased significantly.

CPC chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said that the demand for diesel, which was 5,500 metric tonnes per week, has now increased to 8,000 metric tonnes.

He also said that the demand for petrol has increased from 3,000 metric tonnes to 4,500 metric tonnes.

Pointing out that this is a serious situation, the Chairman said that necessary steps should be taken immediately to control this situation.

Meanwhile, five oil tankers are scheduled to arrive in the island this week.

He said that there is a possibility of supplying fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) as well, if these vessels arrive.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Island-wide scheduled power cuts to be imposed today

Island-wide scheduled power cuts to be imposed today

Island-wide scheduled power cuts to be imposed today

We must move forward for a society that respects women and children  Dullas

We must move forward for a society that respects women and children  Dullas

People of the country are suffering from hunger today  Nalin Bandara

People of the country are suffering from hunger today  Nalin Bandara

Sri Lanka's daily fuel demand increases even further

Sri Lanka's daily fuel demand increases even further

Cardinal Ranjith on the arbitrary decisions made by rulers

Cardinal Ranjith on the arbitrary decisions made by rulers

Sri Lanka and Russia mark 65 years of diplomatic relations (English)

Sri Lanka and Russia mark 65 years of diplomatic relations (English)

Catholic committee on justice for Easter attacks victims slams handling of investigations (English)

Catholic committee on justice for Easter attacks victims slams handling of investigations (English)

'Cultural Saubagya' concert and exhibition (English)

'Cultural Saubagya' concert and exhibition (English)