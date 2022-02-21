The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that the country’s daily fuel requirement has increased significantly.

CPC chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said that the demand for diesel, which was 5,500 metric tonnes per week, has now increased to 8,000 metric tonnes.

He also said that the demand for petrol has increased from 3,000 metric tonnes to 4,500 metric tonnes.

Pointing out that this is a serious situation, the Chairman said that necessary steps should be taken immediately to control this situation.

Meanwhile, five oil tankers are scheduled to arrive in the island this week.

He said that there is a possibility of supplying fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) as well, if these vessels arrive.