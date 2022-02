The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has directed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to adjust island-wide rotational power cuts today to facilitate the ongoing G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

Accordingly, two-hour interruptions to the electricity supply will be experienced between 4.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. today, the PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said.