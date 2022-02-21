Two Sri Lankans killed in fatal crash in Romania

Two Sri Lankan nationals have been killed when they were hit by a car while walking on the side of the road in Arad, Romania.

The two Sri Lankan men, employees of a paving company, were reportedly hit by a car while on their way home from shopping.

One of victims was the father of two children, and the other leaves behind a wife who is about to give birth.

Romanian media reported that it had been dark when the two workers were returning from the shop in the village of Horia to the boarding house where they were staying.

The men were walking on the left side of the road when suddenly at one point, a car coming from behind them hit the roadside, and the driver, a 31-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then went in the opposite direction and turned a few times before hitting the two men at high speed.

Romanian Police say the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, a criminal case was opened in his name for culpable homicide.

The two Sri Lankan workers had been working for three months at a paving company in Arad.

One of them, Asela Bandara, 42, who is from Piliyandala, is the father of two children. The other victim, Gayan Sampath, 39, is from Beruwala and his wife is expecting their first child.