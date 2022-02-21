Power cuts scheduled for tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says that scheduled power cuts will be imposed tomorrow (February 22) as requested by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The CEB has requested for manual load shedding tomorrow due to the non-availability of fuel for several power plants, with a power generation capacity of 541 MW in total.

PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratanayake says that 02-hour power cuts will be imposed between 4.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. for the areas mentioned under Groups A, B and C in the manual load shedding schedule (see below) .

Meanwhile 03-hour power cuts will be imposed in the areas mentioned under the other groups.

See full schedule below:

Power Interruption Schedule 22-02-2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd