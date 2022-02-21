Sri Lanka surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka surpasses 16,000 COVID-19 deaths

February 21, 2022   06:56 pm

Sri Lanka’s coronavirus death toll topped 16,000 as the Director General of Health Services confirmed another 30 Covid-19 related deaths for February 20. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the country since the start of the pandemic to 16,024 thus far. 

The deaths reported today include 20 males and 10 females while 06 of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years. The remaining 24 are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

