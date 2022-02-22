Speaker conveys SC’s determination on Special Goods & Services Tax Bill

According to the Supreme Court’s determination, certain clauses of the Special Goods & Services Tax Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution, says the Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

This was conveyed to the Members of Parliament during today’s session which commenced at 10.00 a.m.

The Special Goods & Services Tax Bill was challenged in the Supreme Court pursuant to Article 121 (1) of the Constitution.

In its determination, the Supreme Court stated that Clauses 02, 03, and 04 of the Bill are jointly and severally inconsistent with Article 148, read with Article 76 (1) of the Constitution; Clauses 02, 03, and 04 of the Bill are inconsistent with Article 03, read with Article 04 (a) and Article 04 (d) of the Constitution; Clauses 02, 03, and 04 of the Bill are inconsistent with Article 12 (1) read with Article 03 and Article 04 (d) of the Constitution; Clauses 02 and 03 of the Bill are inconsistent with Article 152 of the Constitution; Clause 09 (1) of the Bill is inconsistent with Article 148 of the Constitution; Clause 09 (1) of the Bill is inconsistent with Article 149 and Article 150 of the Constitution; Clauses 01 (1), 11 (1), and 11 (3) of the Bill is inconsistent with Article 04 (c) read with Article 03 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has said the clauses in question should be passed with a two-thirds majority and a referendum.

However, the Supreme Court pointed out that it would be impracticable to suggest clause-specific amendments to the clauses of the Bill that have been found to be inconsistent with the Constitution, as it would fundamentally alter the basic nature and the structure of the Bill and become inconsistent with the declared objectives of the Bill. Thereby, it has proposed to amend the relevant clauses.