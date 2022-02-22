Total of 200 out-of-service SLTB buses repaired and added to fleet

February 22, 2022   01:28 pm

A total of 200 buses, which had been taken out of service due to dilapidation, were repaired and re-added to the passenger transportation under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat premises this morning (Feb. 22).

The project was implemented based on a concept of State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments, and Motor Car Industry Dilum Amunugama and under the guidance of Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

The importation of buses was also suspended along with the restriction on the importation of vehicles. Accordingly, steps were taken to repair the dilapidated buses as a solution for the shortage of buses and to save foreign exchange.
 
Under the first phase of the project, 273 buses were repaired and added to the bus fleet in December 2020.

Under the second phase, 200 buses that were completely out of service at 107 depots across the country were repaired at a cost of Rs. 136 million.

The project is being carried out by Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depots and Lakdiva Engineering Company with the full support of the Sri Lanka Public Transport Employees Union.

The President inspected the standard of the buses, engaged in conversation with the SLTB employees and encouraged them.

Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, State Minister Dilum Amunugama, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretaries to the Ministries, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka and others were also present at the occasion.

