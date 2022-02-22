All 88 volumes of PCoI report on Easter attacks handed over to Speaker

All 88 volumes with proceedings, final report and witness records of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) which probed the Easter Sunday terror attacks have been handed over to the Speaker of Parliament.

The complete 88-volume report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry was presented to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by the President’s Legal Director-General Harigupta Rohanadheera this morning (22).

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into and report or take necessary action on the Easter Sunday attacks, was tabled in Parliament on April 8, 2021, and due to legal reasons the related witness records and certain evidence had not been released until now.

The relevant files were handed over to Parliament on the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the findings of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry should be communicated to the public and for further perusal by the Members of Parliament, the PMD said.