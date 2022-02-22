Jeevan Kumaratunga quits SLFP

Jeevan Kumaratunga quits SLFP

February 22, 2022   04:52 pm

Vice chairman of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Jeevan Kumaratunga says he would step down from all the positions he holds in the party.

Addressing a media briefing held today, Kumaratunga stated that he has already handed over the letter of resignation in writing.

Speaking further, he said the supporters of the party are deeply disappointed with the double standards of the party leaders.

Accordingly, Kumaratunga said he expects to join the Nava Lanka Nidahas Pakshaya formed under the leadership of Kumara Welgama.

