Sri Lanka to roll out Covid vaccinations for children below 12 years?

February 22, 2022   07:00 pm

The recommendations on rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations for children below the age of 12 years are expected to be received in the coming few days, says the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.
 
Speaking to the media following an event in Colombo, Prof. Channa Jayasumana said the Sri Lanka College of Paediatricians was consulted on the matter.

Meanwhile, approximately 50,000 - 60,000 people in total have received the booster dose of Covid-19 within the past week, but this is not enough when taking into account the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the lawmaker added.

Prof. Jayasumana, who also addressed the ongoing shortage of pharmaceuticals in the market, said the demand for paracetamol in the country had gone up by 275% within the past three weeks. He attributed this increase in demand to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus and another viral disease and the dengue fever.

As paracetamol is used as the fever-reducing agent in these three conditions, the demand for the drug has seen an increase, the state minister explained. On the other hand, the companies are reluctant to import paracetamol as the prices of raw materials used to manufacture the drug have risen in the global market, he added.

The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation has taken measures to produce paracetamol at maximum capacity, in order to alleviate this situation, Prof. Jayasumana stressed.

