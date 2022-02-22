Covid-19 figures move up with 31 new deaths and 1,254 new cases

Covid-19 figures move up with 31 new deaths and 1,254 new cases

February 22, 2022   07:22 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed another 31 coronavirus-related deaths for February 21, pushing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,055.

The deaths reported today include 19 males and 12 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Govt. Information. 

Five of the victims are between the ages of 30-59 years. Two others were aged below 30 years and the remaining 24 are in the age group of 60 years and above.  

Meanwhile, 1,254 more people were tested positive for Covid-19 today (Feb. 22).

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country to 639,297. Approximately 15,947 infected patients are undergoing treatment island-wide and 607,326 of them have returned to health.

