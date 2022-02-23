Parts of the island areas to receive showers or thundershowers

February 23, 2022   07:07 am

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Matara via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

