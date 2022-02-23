SJB files application challenging Surcharge Tax Bill

February 23, 2022   10:47 am

An application has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the Surcharge Tax Bill, Ada Derana correspondent says.

The petition was put forward by the General-Secretary of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Ranjith Madduma Bandara, naming the Attorney General as its respondent.

The petitioner has sought the Supreme Court to declare that certain clauses in the Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution. He also wants the Supreme Court to rule that the clauses in question should be passed with a two-thirds majority in the parliament and a referendum.

In the 2022 Budget, the Finance Minister mooted the imposition of a 25% surcharge tax on individuals or companies earning an annual taxable income of Rs. 2,000 million or more.

The petitioner alleged that the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), the Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF) and several other funds would also be subjected to this 25% surcharge tax.

He also pointed out that many of the provisions contained in the said Bill have violated the fundamental rights of people guaranteed by the Constitution.

