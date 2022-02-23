Wanindu Hasaranga to miss out on India tour

Sri Lanka ace spinner Hasaranga, who contracted Covid-19 last week, has been tested positive for the virus again in the latest PCR.

As a result, Hasaranga will be missing out on the T20 series against India, scheduled to kick off tomorrow (February 24) at Lucknow.

Hasaranga was first found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test conducted on February 15.

After testing positive for novel coronavirus, he was also ruled from the third T20I against Australia. Sri Lanka lost four fixtures of the five-match series, however, was successful in blocking the home side’s attempt to complete a series whitewash.

In the meantime, Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, and Ramesh Mendis who were in the T20I squad which toured Australia will also be missing out on the India tour due to injuries.

Sri Lanka is expected to play three T20Is against India followed by two red-ball games, starting with the first T20I at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on February 24. The next two fixtures are scheduled to be held in Dharmshala on Feb 26 and 27 before the first Test in Mohali followed by a day-night Test in Bengaluru.



