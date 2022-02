Regular trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was halted for 30 minutes today (February 23) at 11.17 a.m.

The temporary trading halt was caused by the S&P SL20 index dropping over 5% from the previous close.

At the time of the trading halt, the ASPI and the S&P SL20 index had gone down by 423.28 (3.65%) and 208.96 (5.31%), respectively.

Trading later resumed at 11.47 a.m.