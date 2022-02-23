PCoI on Anti-Corruption Committee set to begin evidence recording

PCoI on Anti-Corruption Committee set to begin evidence recording

February 23, 2022   02:57 pm

Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI), appointed to probe the allegations against the Anti-Corruption Committee’s secretariat is set to commence recording evidence on Feb. 28.

Evidence hearing will begin at 10.30 a.m. on that day at the BMICH premises, the Department of Government Information said.

The said committee was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on January 28, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of Special Presidential Commissions of Inquiry Law No. 7 of 1978.

