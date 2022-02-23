Ethugalpura Entrance earns over Rs 100 million in a month

The second phase of the Central Expressway, or the ‘Ethugalpura Entrance’, which was declared open last month, has generated an income to the tune of over Rs. 100 million within the first month of its operations.

More than 500,000 vehicles have used this stretch of the road between Mirigama and Kurunegala since it was vested with the public, Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said.

Accordingly, the income generated by the new section of the expressway during this period has been estimated at approximately Rs. 109,659,600.

Motorists were allowed to use the newly-opened part of the Central Expressway toll-free for the first 12 hours since the inauguration. The toll booths were operational from 12 noon onwards on January 16.

The ‘Ethugalpura Entrance’ of the Central Expressway was vested with the public in an event held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on January 15.

Stretching over 40.91 km, the road features four lanes and five interchanges at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

Considered the most scenic section of the expressways in Sri Lanka, this stretch of road was constructed at a cost of Rs. 137 billion.