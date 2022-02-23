Govt has decided not to increase fuel prices - Energy Minister

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila says that despite the increase in the price of crude oil in the world market by 38% from December 20 to yesterday, it has been decided not to increase the price of fuel in Sri Lanka.

Speaking in Parliament today (23), the Minister stated that following a lengthy discussion at the Cabinet meeting yesterday (22), a decision was taken not to increase fuel prices.

The minister further said: “I have to say this for the people of the country to know, that at the moment Sri Lanka has the lowest fuel prices in South Asia. The diesel price in India, which has a lower per capita income than Sri Lanka, is more than double the price of diesel in Sri Lanka.”

He claimed that Sri Lanka ranks 22nd in the world in terms of the lowest oil prices and that all 21 countries above Sri Lanka are good oil producing countries.