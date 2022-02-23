Govt has decided not to increase fuel prices - Energy Minister

Govt has decided not to increase fuel prices - Energy Minister

February 23, 2022   04:58 pm

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila says that despite the increase in the price of crude oil in the world market by 38% from December 20 to yesterday, it has been decided not to increase the price of fuel in Sri Lanka.

Speaking in Parliament today (23), the Minister stated that following a lengthy discussion at the Cabinet meeting yesterday (22), a decision was taken not to increase fuel prices.

The minister further said: “I have to say this for the people of the country to know, that at the moment Sri Lanka has the lowest fuel prices in South Asia. The diesel price in India, which has a lower per capita income than Sri Lanka, is more than double the price of diesel in Sri Lanka.” 

He claimed that Sri Lanka ranks 22nd in the world in terms of the lowest oil prices and that all 21 countries above Sri Lanka are good oil producing countries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Man critically injured in attack by brother-in-law over land dispute

Man critically injured in attack by brother-in-law over land dispute

What happened to the paddy harvest in Maha season?

What happened to the paddy harvest in Maha season?

SJB files petition against Surcharge Tax Bill

SJB files petition against Surcharge Tax Bill

Schedule for manual load shedding

Schedule for manual load shedding

Diesel shortage to affect bus services in Sri Lanka?

Diesel shortage to affect bus services in Sri Lanka?

Dhammika Perera on the only tool that can enrich a country

Dhammika Perera on the only tool that can enrich a country

Today's schedule for power interruptions

Today's schedule for power interruptions