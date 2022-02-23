Parliament adjourned due to lack of quorum during debate

Parliament adjourned due to lack of quorum during debate

February 23, 2022   05:54 pm

The parliament has been adjourned until tomorrow (February 24) due to the lack of quorum during the debate.

Accordingly, the next parliamentary session will be convened at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow.

Parliament Sittings commenced at 10.00 a.m. this morning (February 23) and time was allotted for Questions for Oral Answers from 10.00 am to 11.00 am.

Thereafter, the debate on the Adjournment Motion moved by the Opposition was taken up from 11.00 a.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Small lorry collides with train on level crossing

Small lorry collides with train on level crossing

Man critically injured in attack by brother-in-law over land dispute

Man critically injured in attack by brother-in-law over land dispute

What happened to the paddy harvest in Maha season?

What happened to the paddy harvest in Maha season?

SJB files petition against Surcharge Tax Bill

SJB files petition against Surcharge Tax Bill

Schedule for manual load shedding

Schedule for manual load shedding

Diesel shortage to affect bus services in Sri Lanka?

Diesel shortage to affect bus services in Sri Lanka?