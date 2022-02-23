Parliament adjourned due to lack of quorum during debate

The parliament has been adjourned until tomorrow (February 24) due to the lack of quorum during the debate.

Accordingly, the next parliamentary session will be convened at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow.

Parliament Sittings commenced at 10.00 a.m. this morning (February 23) and time was allotted for Questions for Oral Answers from 10.00 am to 11.00 am.

Thereafter, the debate on the Adjournment Motion moved by the Opposition was taken up from 11.00 a.m.