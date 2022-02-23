Scheduled power cuts to continue tomorrow

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has given the go-ahead to the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for rotational load shedding tomorrow (Feb. 24).

According to PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake, interruptions to the electricity supply of 04 hours and 40 minutes will be imposed in the areas mentioned under groups A, B, and C in the power interruptions schedule (see schedule attached below).

In the meantime, power cuts of 04 hours and 30 minutes will be imposed in the other areas.

Power Interruption Schedule... by Adaderana Online