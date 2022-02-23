Scheduled power cuts to continue tomorrow

Scheduled power cuts to continue tomorrow

February 23, 2022   06:48 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has given the go-ahead to the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for rotational load shedding tomorrow (Feb. 24).

According to PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake, interruptions to the electricity supply of 04 hours and 40 minutes will be imposed in the areas mentioned under groups A, B, and C in the power interruptions schedule (see schedule attached below).

In the meantime, power cuts of 04 hours and 30 minutes will be imposed in the other areas.

 

Power Interruption Schedule... by Adaderana Online

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Small lorry collides with train on level crossing

Small lorry collides with train on level crossing

Man critically injured in attack by brother-in-law over land dispute

Man critically injured in attack by brother-in-law over land dispute

What happened to the paddy harvest in Maha season?

What happened to the paddy harvest in Maha season?

SJB files petition against Surcharge Tax Bill

SJB files petition against Surcharge Tax Bill

Schedule for manual load shedding

Schedule for manual load shedding

Diesel shortage to affect bus services in Sri Lanka?

Diesel shortage to affect bus services in Sri Lanka?