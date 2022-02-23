Daily Covid-19 cases count at 1,281 today

Daily Covid-19 cases count at 1,281 today

February 23, 2022   07:41 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,281 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 640,578. 

According to official figures, 607,583 positive cases have recovered.

Following the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 16,909. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 16,086.

