GMOA to call on President today

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is set to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa later today (Feb. 24).

According to GMOA’s central committee member, Dr. Naveen de Soyza, the association plans to take up the issues in salary scale and several other prolonged issues during the discussion.

Special attention will be paid to the national salary policy, the steps taken to breach the policy and the risks faced by the entire public service due to such action, and the importance of creating an environment conducive for professionals to remain in the public service while safeguarding the national salary policy, Dr. De Soyza said further.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Health Professionals said it plans to launch another strike action from March 02.

The convenor of the federation, Ravi Kumudesh claimed the authorities have not fulfilled any of the agreements reached with the health professionals.