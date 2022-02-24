President on inspection tour at Ratmalana railway maintenance yard

President on inspection tour at Ratmalana railway maintenance yard

February 24, 2022   12:01 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has engaged in an impromptu inspection visit at the Sri Lanka Railways Workshop in Ratmalana today (February 24).

The Ratmalana railway maintenance yard, established in 1933, is one of the oldest government departments in Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, President Rajapaksa stated that there is considerable waste that needs disposing of at this premise. “However, there remains a promising pool of talent for engineering and other skills which must be properly harnessed,” he added.

The yard, which stretches over 32 acres, consists of four sections, namely locomotive group, carriage and wagon group, production group and electrical group.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Scheduled power cuts to continue today

Scheduled power cuts to continue today

Compensate farmers for crop damages, Namal Karunaratne urges

Compensate farmers for crop damages, Namal Karunaratne urges

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Feb. 23

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as of Feb. 23

Veteran journalist Sunil Madhawa Prematilake passes away

Veteran journalist Sunil Madhawa Prematilake passes away

Political parties' representatives hold discussion with Elections Chief (English)

Political parties' representatives hold discussion with Elections Chief (English)

Global crude oil prices climb to highest since 2014 (English)

Global crude oil prices climb to highest since 2014 (English)

Inaugural session of the Asia Economic Dialogue (English)

Inaugural session of the Asia Economic Dialogue (English)