President on inspection tour at Ratmalana railway maintenance yard

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has engaged in an impromptu inspection visit at the Sri Lanka Railways Workshop in Ratmalana today (February 24).

The Ratmalana railway maintenance yard, established in 1933, is one of the oldest government departments in Sri Lanka.

In a tweet, President Rajapaksa stated that there is considerable waste that needs disposing of at this premise. “However, there remains a promising pool of talent for engineering and other skills which must be properly harnessed,” he added.

The yard, which stretches over 32 acres, consists of four sections, namely locomotive group, carriage and wagon group, production group and electrical group.