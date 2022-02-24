Veteran journalist Bandula Padmakumara passes away

Veteran journalist and television presenter Bandula Padmakumara has passed away at the age of 71.

He had reportedly passed away at a private hospital in Colombo while receiving treatment for a kidney ailment.

He had been hospitalized for nearly three months, according to close relatives.

An iconic figure in the Sri Lankan media and journalism industry, Mr. Padmakumara was also a former Editor in Chief of Lakbima newspaper and former Chairman of Lake House.

He also contributed for the success of the popular newspaper Lankadeepa in 1991 and is the founder of the Free Media Movement in Sri Lanka. He is considered one of the founders of the popular newspaper Lakbima.

He had also presented several popular morning newspapers programmes on television channels where he would summarize and read out articles published local daily newspapers.