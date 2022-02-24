TNA MPs stage protest in front of Presidential Secretariat

A group of parliamentarians representing the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) have engaged in a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat today (February 24).

Issuing a statement, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said the TNA members had intended to hand over a letter to the President.

However, they have not made any prior notice on their intention to meet with the Head of State today, the PMD noted.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa engaged in an impromptu inspection visit to the Sri Lanka Railways Workshop in Ratmalana today.

It is clear that this was a deliberate attempt to mislead the Geneva Human Rights Council, the statement issued by the PMD read further.