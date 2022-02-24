Scheduled power cuts tomorrow; over 5 hour interruptions in some areas

Scheduled power cuts tomorrow; over 5 hour interruptions in some areas

February 24, 2022   05:12 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for rotational load shedding tomorrow (Feb. 25).

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake stated that interruptions to the electricity supply of 04 hours and 40 minutes will be imposed in the areas mentioned under groups A, B, and C in the power interruptions schedule (see schedule attached below).

In the meantime, power cuts of 05 hours and 15 minutes will be imposed in the other areas.

 

 

