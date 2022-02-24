Foreign Ministry issues advisory for Sri Lankans in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministry has instructed the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara, Turkey which is concurrently accredited to Kyiv, to take appropriate measures to coordinate the safe passage of the remaining Sri Lankan nationals in Ukraine.

The directives came after Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine on Thursday (February 24) and massive explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odes.

Ukraine referred to the move as a “full-scale invasion of Ukraine” and a “war of aggression.”

Accordingly, Sri Lankan nationals in Ukraine are urged to contact the 24x7 hotline established at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Ankara via the following:

Mobile number: +90 534 456 94 98

Landline: +90 312 427 10 32

E-mail: slemb.ankara@mfa.gov.lk.