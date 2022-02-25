Woman arrested over shooting incident in Matugama

Woman arrested over shooting incident in Matugama

February 25, 2022   09:45 am

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident in which a 38-year-old female was shot dead in Matugama recently.

The 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody in the area of Nugegoda, Police Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

She is accused of aiding and abetting and conspiring to murder.

Two unidentified gunmen had entered a house on February 15, intending to shoot the husband of the deceased, who was home at the time of the incident but managed to survive.

Six rounds of T-56 ammunition were also found at the scene.

Further investigations into the incident are jointly conducted by the Western Province crimes investigations unit and Matugama Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Scheduled power interruptions for over 5 hours

Scheduled power interruptions for over 5 hours

Scheduled power interruptions for over 5 hours

Dayasiri says power crisis cannot be resolved because of electricity mafia

Dayasiri says power crisis cannot be resolved because of electricity mafia

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Tamil political party leaders stage protest accusing govt. of land grabbing (English)

Tamil political party leaders stage protest accusing govt. of land grabbing (English)

President inspects operations at Sri Lanka Railways Workshop (English)

President inspects operations at Sri Lanka Railways Workshop (English)

International pandemic response came too late - CBSL governor (English)

International pandemic response came too late - CBSL governor (English)

Will Russia-Ukraine conflict affect Sri Lanka as well?

Will Russia-Ukraine conflict affect Sri Lanka as well?

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.24

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.24