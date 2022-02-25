Woman arrested over shooting incident in Matugama

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident in which a 38-year-old female was shot dead in Matugama recently.

The 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody in the area of Nugegoda, Police Spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

She is accused of aiding and abetting and conspiring to murder.

Two unidentified gunmen had entered a house on February 15, intending to shoot the husband of the deceased, who was home at the time of the incident but managed to survive.

Six rounds of T-56 ammunition were also found at the scene.

Further investigations into the incident are jointly conducted by the Western Province crimes investigations unit and Matugama Police.