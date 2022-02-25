Body of foreign woman found inside apartment in Wellawatta

Body of foreign woman found inside apartment in Wellawatta

February 25, 2022   04:01 pm

The body of a foreign female has been found inside the room of an apartment complex in Wellawatte, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased is a 66-year-old Dutch national who was residing in a rented home unit at the said apartment complex.

Reports revealed that he had been living with a 37-year-old Sri Lankan male.

One individual has been arrested on suspicion of the death of the foreign woman.

Wellawatta Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

