No night time power cuts during weekend - PUCSL

February 25, 2022   05:22 pm

As instructed by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) will not impose power cuts at night during the weekend.
 
In a statement, the PUCSL chairman Mr. Janaka Ratnayake said the decision was reached taking into consideration the inconvenience caused to the general public by the rolling power interruptions and the fact that there would be a drop in the demand for electricity in the coming two days.

The power cuts are imposed not due to the CEB’s inability to generate power but because of the unavailability of fossil fuel to run the generators, he explained.

As of this moment, several power plants generating more than 400MW of electricity are inactive as a result of the lack of fuel, the PUCSL chairman added.

“We hope the government would take speedy actions to provide or import necessary fossil fuel to operate the generators.”

Accordingly, daytime power cuts will be reduced to 3 hours tomorrow (Feb. 26) only for areas mentioned under groups A, B, and C.

In the meantime, power cuts of 2 hours and 30 minutes will be experienced in other areas tomorrow (Feb. 26).

Interruptions to the electricity supply will not be imposed on Sunday (Feb. 27) except for areas in groups A, B, and C for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

 

Power cut schedule for Saturday (Feb. 26, 2022)

 

26 02 2022 PowerInterruptio... by Ada Derana

 

Power cut schedule for Sunday (Feb. 27, 2022)

 

27 02 2022 Power Interrupti... by Ada Derana

 

