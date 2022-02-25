Three new envoys including U.S. ambassador present credentials

Three newly accredited Ambassadors to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo this afternoon (Feb. 25).

The new Ambassadors have been appointed by the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and Libya.

They are:

1. Khaled Nasser Sulaiman Al Ameri - Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates

2. Julie Jiyoon Chung - Ambassador of the United States of America

3. Nasser Alfurjani - Ambassador of the State of Libya

Regional Cooperation State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath and Chief of Protocol Senarath Dissanayake were also present at the credential presentation.