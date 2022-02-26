Sri Lanka better prepared for UNHRC session - Foreign Secretary

February 26, 2022   10:03 am

Foreign Secretary, Admiral (Rtd) Professor Jayanath Colombage is of the view that the Sri Lankan delegation heading for the 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is better prepared. 

Addressing a media briefing on the session, Colombage noted that the government has communicated numerous inaccuracies of the Human Rights Chief’s draft report, and expressed hope that they will be taken into account.

