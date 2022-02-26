Kudu Mary arrested with drugs worth Rs. 2 million

Kudu Mary arrested with drugs worth Rs. 2 million

February 26, 2022   11:03 am

A female who operates the drug syndicate of the notorious criminal figure “Dematagoda Chaminda” has been arrested with narcotic substances.

She was identified as a 47-year-old named Michael Elizabeth Mary alias “Kudu Mary”, a resident of Maligawatta area.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Colombo Crimes Division at a home unit in ‘Laksiri Sevana’ apartment complex in Dematagoda.

The police have seized 100g and 75mg of narcotic substances worth Rs. 2 million from the possession of the arrestee.

She is slated to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court. The Colombo Crimes Division is probing the matter further.

