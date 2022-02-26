Nearly 4,000 Ukrainian tourists currently in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Tourism says nearly 4,000 Ukrainian tourists remain in Sri Lanka at the moment.

According to the ministry, the validity of visas for these tourists is expected to expire in 30 days.

However, after taking into account the ongoing violent conflict in Ukraine following the invasion launched by Russia, the ministry has directed relevant travel agents to assist these Ukrainian tourists to extend their visas if they wish to stay on the island nation more.

The Tourism Ministry has further instructed the agencies to make necessary arrangements for the departure of the Ukrainian tourists via other countries as there will be no direct flights to Ukraine following the expiry of their visas.