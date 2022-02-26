France seizes Russian cargo ship in the English Channel

France seizes Russian cargo ship in the English Channel

February 26, 2022   06:03 pm

France on Saturday intercepted a Russian vessel in the English Channel in line with new EU sanctions against Moscow.

The cargo ship was transporting cars and left Rouen bound for St. Petersburg. However, French sea police redirected the vessel to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.

It is “suspected of belonging to a Russian company that is currently on a sanctions list by the EU,” the press office of the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel confirmed to NBC News. 

Reports say that the 127 meter-long vessel is called the “Baltic Leader” and the crew were cooperating with the authorities.

The Russian RIA news agency said that the Russian embassy in France had immediately contacted the French authorities for clarification.

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel explained that “every night sea police carry out patrols on the waters looking out for migrants crossing the Channel. They came across the Russian boat, an inspection aboard was made and the boat ordered to return to the French port.”

French customs agents are currently aboard the boat carrying out an investigation to see if it has violated the sanctions, according to NBC News.

The United States and its European allies have decided to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin directly due to the Russia invasion of Ukraine this week. The EU also has a wider list of Russian individuals that are subject to penalties.

‘Weaken Russia’s economic base’
Also on Thursday, EU leaders backed an another batch of sanctions that look to target strategic sectors of the Russian economy, by blocking access to key technologies and markets.

They will also look to “weaken Russia’s economic base and its capacity to modernize” and “freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“What we are facing is an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country,” von der Leyen said Thursday.

“Russia’s target is not just Donbass, the target is not just Ukraine, the target is stability in Europe and the whole international rules-based order. For that, we will hold Russia accountable.”

Meanwhile in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the capital had managed to repel Russian attacks overnight and his army was still in control.

Street fighting took place in Kyiv with Russian forces closing in on the city. Ukraine blew up bridges leading into Kyiv in an effort to prevent Russian troops from infiltrating the capital.


Source: CNBC
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Manusath Derana conducts 53rd free medical clinic

Manusath Derana conducts 53rd free medical clinic

Sevanagala sugarcane farmers demand increase of Rs. 2 per kilo

Sevanagala sugarcane farmers demand increase of Rs. 2 per kilo

National Programme to award 100,000 'Ranbima' deeds

National Programme to award 100,000 'Ranbima' deeds

Russia-Ukraine war is an economic conflict affecting entire world - Handunnetti

Russia-Ukraine war is an economic conflict affecting entire world - Handunnetti

IOC increases petrol and diesel prices again

IOC increases petrol and diesel prices again

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka