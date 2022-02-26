Sri Lanka must stand by Ukraine - Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala

Sri Lanka must stand by Ukraine - Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala

February 26, 2022   11:09 pm

Former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Disarmament, Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala is of the view that the concept of non-alignment is currently under siege.

With Sri Lanka also being a non-aligned country, he says that the island must declare its stance on the war in Europe, sooner than later.

“So far, I have not seen the Foreign Ministry or the Foreign Minister making a statement [on the matter],” DR. Dhanapala said, noting that it is very important for Sri Lanka, as a matter of principle, to make its stance clear.

The fact that Sri Lanka has been silent is very serious and unfortunate, he added. 

