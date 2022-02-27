Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Hambanthota districts today (27).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Rathnapura, Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A low-pressure area is likely to form in the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman sea area around 28th February.

The fishing and naval community who are in the deep sea areas are advised to be vigilant in this regard and requested to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Several spells of showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 35-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.