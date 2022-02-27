Sri Lanka scraps pre-departure PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka says that all fully-vaccinated travellers arriving in Sri Lanka from overseas will not be required to undergo PCR or Rapid Antigen Tests prior to arrival from March 01, 2022.

As more and more countries are opening up to international travellers as COVID cases are on a downward trend and communities around the world learn to live with the coronavirus, one travel requirement being eased is pre-departure PCR test.

Sri Lanka has also decided that fully-vaccinated travellers will be allowed to visit the island without the need of a negative PCR test result from March 1, 2022.

However, partially-vaccinated or unvaccinated tourists are still required to submit a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours of their travel date.

Meanwhile it had been previously announced that fully-vaccinated passengers who have completed 14 days after recommended doses of vaccination and arriving with a negative COVID-19 PCR report done within 72 hours of embarkation / negative COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test report done within 48 hours prior to embarkation (passengers with a history of COVID-19 infection during the past 3 months) are released from the airport and do not need to do PCR test at the airport or undergo quarantine after arriving in Sri Lanka.

Non-Vaccinated Sri Lankan Citizens / Dual Citizens / Resident Visa Holders can undergo Day 01 PCR testing at the PCR lab located at the airport or at a Quarantine Center (for Sri Lankans and Dual Citizens), Quarantine Hotel /Safe and Secure Certified Level 1 Hotel and if the Day 01 PCP report is negative passengers should undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Non-Vaccinated Tourists 8 Foreign Nationals should undergo Day 01 PCR testing at the Quarantine Hotel / Safe and Secure Certified Level 1 Hotel and should undergo 14-day quarantine at a Safe and Secure Certified Level 1 Hotel /Quarantine Hotel.